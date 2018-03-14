Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Report (3/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Booking Report (3/13)

BOOKED: Martinez-Garcia, Daniel Of Great Bend KS On BTDC Case For Poss. Of Meth, Poss Of Cocaine, Poss Of Marijuana, Poss Of Para. Bond Is Set At $10,000.00 C/S

BOOKED: Sepulveda, Luis a of Great bend Ks on BTDC case for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DWS. Bond set at $2500.00 C/S

RELEASED: Sepulveda, Luis a of Great Bend Ks posted a $2500.00 surety Bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, DWS, Signal 30 through dispatch.

RELEASED: Martinez-Garcia, Daniel Of Great Bend KS On BTDC Case For Poss. Of Meth, Poss Of Cocaine, Poss Of Marijuana, Poss Of Para. Posted Bond Through Ace Bail Bonding Of $10,000.00 C/S. Signal 30 Through Dispatch.

RELEASED: Released Ruiz, Joshua of lyons Ks to KDOC. Signal 30 through Dispatch.

RELEASED: Released Mater, Mercedes to KDOC. Signal 30 through Dispatch.

RELEASED: Released Wilson, Amber to KDOC. Signal 30 through Dispatch.

BOOKED: Booked in Schmidt, Scottie of Ellinwood on Barton County District Warrant for Probation Violation with a bond set at $2500.00 Cash only. also booked in on Warrant for Probation Violation with a bond set at $2500.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend, KS on Barton County District Court Warrant for Probation Violation. No Bond.

BOOKED: Allen, Brent of Hudson, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court Case for Assault and Criminal Damage. Bond set in lieu of $1000.00 Cash/Surety.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend Ks on Barton County District court warrant for probation violation. He was transported to juvenile detention.

BOOKED: Campbell, Rodney of Guthrie,OK on Barton County District Court Warrant for Failure to Stop and Remain at Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, and Failure to Stop and Remain at Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death. Bond set in lieu of $40,000.00 Cash/Surety.

BOOKED: Perez, Kirstie Of Great Bend Ks On GBPD Case For No DL, No Proof Insurance, Max Speeds, Seat Belt. Bond Is Set At $500.00 C/S

BOOKED: Perez, Kirstie Of Great Bend Ks On GBPD Case For No DL, No Proof Insurance, Max Speeds, Seat Belt. Posted Bond Through Ace Bail Bonding $500.00 C/S. Signal 30 Through Dispatch.

RELEASED: Allen, Brent of Hudson, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court Case for Assault and Criminal Damage. Posted Bond Amount Of $1000.00 C/S Through Ace Bail Bonding. Signal 30 Through Dispatch.