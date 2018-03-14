3 more arrests for alleged criminal threat at Kan. high school

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 475 are investigating additional students for criminal threat.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday the School Resource Officer at Junction City High School was made aware of two students at the main campus that had allegedly made comments constituting a criminal threat. According to JCPD Public Information Officer, Trish Giordano, both students, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Giordano also reported that at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Officers responded to the Freshman Success Academy in reference to a 15-year old who had an airsoft pistol in his backpack and had shown it to other students.

When the airsoft pistol was located in the backpack it was disassembled. The student claimed he had brought the airsoft pistol to school to give to a friend. Even though no verbal threats were made, the student, age 15, was arrested on suspicion of Criminal Threat. Police said the student’s actions caused a classroom to be evacuated and the school’s regular activities to be disrupted which meets the definition under state law of Criminal Threat.

On Monday, police arrested a 12-year-old Junction City Middle School student who brought an airsoft gun to class. He was taken to juvenile detention for alleged Criminal Threat.