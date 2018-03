The No. 11 ranked Barton Community College baseball team plated eight runs in the middle innings of Tuesday’s non-conference game at Lawson-Biggs Field to earn an 11-7 victory over Division II receiving votes North Iowa Area Community College.

The Cougars improve to 17-4 on the season while North Iowa drops to 6-8 overall. Barton returns to conference play on Thursday with a doubleheader at Garden City Community College. First pitch slated for 12:00 p.m.