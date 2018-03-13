Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.