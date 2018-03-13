Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs waived longtime linebacker Tamba Hali. Hali had become a part-time player the last couple years because of his knee injuries. The Chiefs have also waived safety Ron Parker, who was an instrumental part of their secondary.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Virginia remains the unanimous No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season, while Kansas jumped to No. 4 after winning the Big 12 Tournament. The Cavaliers (31-2) earned all 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to remain on top for the fifth straight week. The top four teams matched the NCAA selection committee’s No. 1 seeds for the tournament field announced Sunday night, with Villanova staying at No. 2 and Xavier remaining at No. 3.

National Headlines

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – The New York Yankees have acquired another infielder by inking free-agent Neil Walker to a one-year contract. The 32-year-old hit .265 with 14 homers and 49 RBIs last year for the Mets and Milwaukee, who acquired him Aug. 12. Walker likely will start at second base, while newly-acquired Brandon Drury will play third.

UNDATED (AP) – The Colorado Rockies have finalized a one-year, $5 million deal with three-time All-Star outfielder Carlos Gonzalez, a deal that includes another $3 million in bonuses based on days on the active roster. The 32-year-old Gonzalez is coming off a down year in which he batted .262 with 14 homers and 57 RBIs in 136 games. Gonzalez has played nine of his 10 big league seasons with the Rockets, hitting .288 with 215 homers and 711 RBIs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals have swapped draft picks in a deal that also sends a lineman to Southern Ohio. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press the Bills get the 12th overall selection and a sixth-round pick from the Bengals for the 21st selection and a fifth-rounder. Cincinnati also gets high-priced left tackle Cordy Glenn, who had been a Bills starter since his rookie season in 2012.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) – Venus Williams has defeated younger sister Serena 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. They played Monday night for the first time since last year’s Australian Open final, when a pregnant Serena won her 23rd Grand Slam title before taking maternity leave. Serena still has a 17-12 advantage in the head-to-head series after Venus beat her for the first time since 2014.

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) – Lorenzo Romar is returning to Pepperdine for a second stint as men’s basketball coach. The 59-year-old coach previously guided the Waves from 1996-99, going 42-44 in his first head coaching job. He is 391-284 in time spent with Pepperdine, Washington and Saint Louis.

HOUSTON (AP) – James Harden returned from a one-game absence and scored 16 of his 28 points in the third quarter to lead the Houston Rockets to their 19th victory in 20 games, 109-93 over the Spurs. The NBA scoring leader provided eight straight points to ignite a 16-4 run that put Houston ahead 82-57 with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the third period. Chris Paul’s 19 points and nine assists helped the Rockets improve to a league-best 53-14, two games ahead of the Golden State Warriors.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Portland Trail Blazers have a two-game lead in the NBA’s Northwest Division following their 10th consecutive win. Damian Lillard’s 32 points and 10 assists carried the Blazers to a 115-99 victory over Miami. Jusuf Nurkic added 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who withstood an 18-2 run that brought the Heat within three points of Portland in the fourth quarter.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Russell Westbrook posted his 20th triple-double of the season and 99th of his career to highlight the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 106-101 verdict over the Kings. Westbrook had 17 points, 10 boards and 11 assists to help Oklahoma City take over fourth place in the NBA’s Western Conference. Paul George and Carmelo Anthony each scored 21 points for the Thunder, who finished the game without Steven Adams because of a left hip contusion suffered in the third quarter.

NEW YORK (AP) – UConn, Notre Dame, Louisville and Mississippi State are the No. 1 seeds in the women’s basketball NCAA Tournament. The Huskies enter as the lone unbeaten team and will be vying for their 12th national championship. Last year they lost in the Final Four to Mississippi State, ending a run of 111 consecutive victories.

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 5 Detroit 4

Final Baltimore 8 Pittsburgh 5

Final Kansas City 4 San Diego 0

Final San Francisco 6 Oakland 5

Final L-A Angels 4 Cincinnati 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 6 Toronto 4

Final Cleveland 4 Texas 2

Final Minnesota 2 N-Y Yankees 1

Final Texas 5 Kansas City 1

Final Chi White Sox 4 Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 7 L-A Dodgers 6

Final Colorado 4 Arizona 2

Final Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 0