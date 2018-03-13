Great Bend Post

Trump names former Kan. congressman Sec. of State

WASHINGTON —Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he’s naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.

Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo’s deputy at CIA. She would be the first woman in that role.

Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump’s announcement. Trump offered no explanation for the change.

Pompeo was elected to the 4th District congressional seat in Kansas during the tea party wave of 2010. He is now fourth in line of presidential succession behind the vice president, speaker of the house and president pro temper of the senate.