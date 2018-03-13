Stop ‘N Learn: How Property Values Are Determined And How To Read A Tax Bill

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “How Property Values Are Determined And How To Read A Tax Bill” on Wednesday, March 14, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th).

Have you ever wondered how the county determines your property value? If so, join us and learn how property values are arrived at. We will also discuss how the appeal process works and other valuable information about property values such as how to read a tax bill. Barb Esfeld, Barton County Appraiser, will be the presenter for this program.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.