Police: Kansas woman hospitalized after attack

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated battery.

Just before 10p.m. Monday, police responded to a Topeka hospital reference a woman who walked in and reported being shot, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

The woman told officers she was walking in the area of 17th and Washburn in Topeka behind a business when she was approached by a white male.

The subject punched her in the face and shot her in the foot. The injuries are considered non-life threating and she is expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives and officers responded to the scene of the attack but were unable to locate a crime scene. There have been no arrests made at this time.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is encouraged to call the Topeka Police Department.