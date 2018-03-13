Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

Philip Leon Ward, 76 passed away at Hays Medical Center on March 11, 2018. He was born to Virgil Slocum and Margaret Ward on December 8, 1941 in Great Bend KS. He married Sharon Ensle in Hoisington Kansas, she preceded him in death in 1968.

Philip was a life time resident of Great Bend, he was an Automotive Detailer working for Spruills, Doonans, Reiters and Elliotts until retirement. He was a former member of the Sunflower Rod and Custom (SCRA), NHRA, AHRA. Survivors include son, Richard and wife Rachael Ward of Great Bend. KS; brother, Clarence “Butch” Krom Jr of Great Bend KS and grandchildren Morgan Ward and Liza Ward. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sharon Ward.

A memorial service will be held at Bryant Funeral Home on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2:00PM with Rev. Dick Ogle presiding. There is no visitation as cremations has taken place. The family will hold a private family inurement at later date in Hoisington KS. Memorials have been requested to the Golden Belt Humane Society in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

