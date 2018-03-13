Man sentenced for trafficking 66 pounds of meth in Kansas

TOPEKA– A man was sentenced Tuesday to 24 years and six months in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Topeka, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Marco Antonio Cortes-Gomez, 42, Kansas City, was found guilty in a jury trial on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. During trial, prosecutors presented evidence that over a three-year period Cortes-Gomez distributed no less than 66 pounds of methamphetamine to buyers in Topeka.

The investigation began in 2015 when the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a car in Ellis County that was bound for Topeka carrying about five pounds of methamphetamine. Investigators set up a controlled delivery at a Walmart parking lot in Topeka, where Cortes-Gomez was arrested when he attempted to pick up the load.

At trial, prosecutors presented testimony from witnesses who said Cortes-Gomez delivered one-pound and two-pound quantities of methamphetamine to them on a regular basis.