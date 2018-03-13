Kansas teen dies in I-70 crash, fire

DICKINSON COUNTY— A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 9a.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Nissan Sentra driven by Mariah M. Lowe, 18, Abilene, was eastbound on Interstate 70 nine miles east of Abilene.

The vehicle left the road on the south side, struck a concrete culvert, overturned and caught fire.

Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Danner Funeral Home.

She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.