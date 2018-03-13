Kan. police recruit arrested for alleged domestic battery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Wichita Police Department recruit after a weekend arrest.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 11, police were contacted by a 21- year-old woman at the patrol west police station, according to officer Paul Cruz.

She reported an incident in which she was battered and her property was damaged by her 21-year-old boyfriend.

Police arrested and booked the boyfriend, a WPD recruit, into jail for domestic battery and criminal damage to property.

The recruit began his employment in January 2018 and has been attending the police academy. This recruit is no longer employed with the WPD, according to Cruz.

The investigation is being handled by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office as part of an agreement to investigate potential criminal cases involving WPD personnel.

Cruz did not release the name of the recruit.