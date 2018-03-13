Kan. delegation praises Trump’s choice of Pompeo

WASHINGTON— Member of the Kansas congressional delegation are applauding President Trump’s nomination of Mike Pompeo, former 4th District Congressman from Kansas and current CIA Director, to be Secretary of State

NEWS RELEASE: Roberts Applauds Nomination of Mike Pompeo to be Secretary of State https://t.co/CKgiKDiQzg pic.twitter.com/hyJJ33pVjF — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) March 13, 2018

Kansans are proud to have Mike Pompeo selected as Secretary of State, and I look forward to working with him to advance our interests around the globe. I also thank Rex Tillerson for his principled service to our country. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) March 13, 2018

What a great choice by @realDonaldTrump, @RealMikePompeo is a proven leader! As Sec. of State I know he will serve with honor and integrity as he has done for our military, Kansas, and the @CIA. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) March 13, 2018

Very proud of my friend and fellow Kansan Mike Pompeo, who @realDonaldTrump has selected as the next Secretary of State. Mike continues to serve and be a valuable asset to our nation & I couldn’t think of a better nominee. My best to you and your wonderful family. #Pompeo pic.twitter.com/3BmtGstVrw — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) March 13, 2018

Mike Pompeo is an excellent choice to serve as America’s 70th Secretary of State. Kansans already know and trust Mike’s leadership and I’m confident he will represent us well abroad. I wish him and his family the best as he begins this next phase of service to our nation. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) March 13, 2018