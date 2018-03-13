Hop on board FrogWatch USA

With spring just around the corner, the sixth season for Cheyenne Bottoms FrogWatch Chapter is starting and volunteers are needed to help monitor our frogs and toads.

If you love all things amphibian, or just like the idea of being out-of- doors at twilight or after, this program is for you. You can sign up to help monitor the Cheyenne Bottoms site or a site near where you live.

Training will be scheduled in March but the deadline for registration to participate is March 23. FrogWatch USA is a long-term volunteer monitoring program of frogs and toads. During training,

participants learn the eight local frog and toad species’ calls, data collection techniques and all things amphibian. Monitoring takes place at the Cheyenne Bottoms location for three minutes, twice a week during one month, which the participant chooses from April through August. It’s that simple.

A volunteer-driven program, participants log in and send their reports to the national center, operated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. KWEC staff provide training and assistance. Each volunteer will receive a FrogWatch kit that includes a frog and toad call CD, data sheets, clipboard, thermometer and flashlight.

So make the leap and sign up for a fun program – by calling KWEC at 1-877-243-9268 to register.