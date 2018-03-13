Great Bend school district lining up projects

USD 428 in Great Bend is ready to line up a few improvement projects at a pair of elementary schools, Great Bend Middle School, and Great Bend High School.

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the purchase of new bleachers at the north gymnasium at the Middle School.

Superintendent Khris Thexton says the two bids the district received were very similar, except for the price tag.

Kansas Contract Design won the bid for the new bleachers for $39,210. The updated bleachers will provide greater seating capacity with safe mechanisms to look similar to the south gym. The bleachers will be installed this summer. Heartland Seating submitted the other bid for $43,051.

The school board also approved the motion to release bids for the flooring replacement at Eisenhower and Park grade schools. Roof specifications at the High School were approved and bids released to reroof the northern part of the school. The three-year process will finish this summer with the northern third of the High School.