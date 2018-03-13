2 hospitalized after Rice Co. deputies, suspects crash during chase

RICE COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident during a high speed chase just before 1a.m. Tuesday in Rice County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Sonoma pickup driven by Zackery J. Best, 34, Lyons, was southbound on 21st four miles northeast of Lyons.

Law enforcement including a 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV driven by Rice County Deputy Marcos K. Guerrero, 48, Hutchinson, and 2014 Ford Taurus driven by Patrol deputy Casey J. Schrag, 48, Nickerson were chasing the Sonoma. The driver did not stop after traffic a violation, according to Schrag.

All three Vehicles went through the tee intersection at Avenue L and struck several trees.

Best and a passenger in the Sonoma Andrea F. McAllaster, 32, Lyons, were transported to Lyons County District Hospital. The deputies were not injured.

After treatment for minor injuries, deputies took them into custody, according to Schrag.

Best has previous convictions for drugs, flee and attempt to flee and elude law enforcement and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.