Wichita State extends tournament streak to seven seasons

For the seventh straight season, the Wichita State Shockers will play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Shockers will take on Marshall this Friday. Wichita State is the fourth-seed in the East region.

Tip time for the game is 12:20 p.m. on TNT.

The game will take place in San Diego, CA.

Only Kansas, Duke, Michigan State, Gonzaga, Cincinnati and North Carolina have longer active streaks.

The Shockers have another impressive tournament streak they’ll look to keep alive – they’ve won at least one NCAA tournament game the past five seasons.