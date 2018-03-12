USD 428 to change up science requirements for high school students

On a night where multiple science teachers were in the audience, the USD 428 Board of Education passed a measure to change the science graduation requirements at Monday’s meeting.

The way the standards are now, a student can graduate from Great Bend High School without ever taking a life science. The board voted in favor of making students take at least one life science and one physical science before graduating.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says the change is common practice among other area schools.

John Popp Audio

A student is required to take three science courses prior to graduating, and now at least one of those classes will be a life science course.

Life sciences deal with living organisms and life processes such as biology and medicine. Physical science deals with nonliving materials such as physics, chemistry, and astronomy.

A handful of science teachers were in attendance Monday night as they presented their findings and recommendations for a new science curriculum adoption at elementary schools and secondary science. No action was taken with the adoption of new curriculum with the first reading.