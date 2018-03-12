University of Kansas freezes activities for 24 fraternities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Interfraternity Council at the University of Kansas is voluntarily imposing a temporary freeze on activities at the 24 fraternities it oversees.

Monday’s announcement comes after at least three Kansas fraternities were disciplined because of violations of university codes. Few details about the violations have been made public.

The council says it will work with university officials to improve oversight and address “systemic behavioral issues.” During the freeze, the council plans to develop a plan that will include higher standards in several areas.

During the freeze, fraternities will be allowed to have only chapter meetings, philanthropic events and service events. Fraternity members will be able to continue living in the houses.

The length of the freeze and conditions for having it lifted has not been determined.

————-

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A fraternity at the University of Kansas has been closed because of several health and safety violations and a failure to meet its national organization’s guidelines.

The national Sigma Alpha Epsilon organization announced Thursday that the Kansas chapter will close after 115 years at the university. The national organization didn’t elaborate on what led to the closing. All Kansas members have been suspended indefinitely.

The chapter will remain closed for no less than four years or until the last current members have graduated or left the university.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university had placed the fraternity on probation for two years after violations of the students’ code of conduct.

Two other Kansas fraternities, Delta Upsilon and Sigma Phi Epsilon, have been suspended this year.