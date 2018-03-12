Student arrested for bringing Airsoft gun to Kan. middle school

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a student for alleged criminal threat.

Just before 10a.m. Monday, the School Resource Officer at the Junction City Middle School was notified that a student possibly had a weapon, according to the Junction City Police Department.

The Officer along with school staff quickly located the 12-year-old and located an airsoft pistol on his person.

The student had showed the airsoft pistol to another student which alarmed her and immediately notified a staff member.

The 12-year-old was arrested for Criminal Threat for actions done in a reckless disregard of the risk of causing fear, evacuation or disruption in regular ongoing activities.

Police transported the student to the Juvenile Detention Center.