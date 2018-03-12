Still time to register for Walk Kansas

The 2018 Walk Kansas program begins March 18 and runs through May 12 . This 8-week program is designed to get people moving and help participants adopt a healthier lifestyle.

It is simple to register online by going to the Cottonwood Extension District website. Teams of six, with a captain, log minutes of activity for 8 weeks. Each team selects a goal, or challenge, they will collectively work towards.

Participants log activity minutes and the amount of fruits/vegetables they eat. They can log online or on paper. Participants also receive weekly newsletters and motivational messages.

The cost to register is $8 and T-shirts may be ordered for an additional charge.

Contact the Cottonwood Extension District, at either the Great Bend or Hays office if you have questions.