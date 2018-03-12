Sheriff: Another arrest in NW Kan. drug investigation

PHILLIPS COUNTY —A third arrest has been made in the ongoing narcotics investigation in Phillips County.

Anthony J. Brock, 28, Russell was in custody on unrelated charges in Russell County when he was transferred to the Phillips County Jail and served with an arrest warrant Saturday evening on charges of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and unlawful use of communication facilities in facilitation of a felony, according to according to Sheriff Charles Radabaugh

Brock is being held on a Bond.

For several month, the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an investigation with no outside assistance or resources, according to Radabaugh.

“The deputies assigned to this investigation have greatly disrupted the distribution channels of meth in Phillips County and they aren’t done yet,” said Radabaugh.

Brock has previous convictions for drugs, flee, and attempt to flee and elude in Ellis County and for drugs and interference with law enforcement in Russell County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.