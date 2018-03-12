Principal charged in drug theft from school nurse

LIVINGS TON COUNTY, MO. — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drug theft from a Missouri high school and have made an arrest.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) had been investigating a reported theft of controlled substance, prescription medications (Percocet and Adderall) from a locked medicine cabinet. The prescriptions were being properly monitored by the school nurse and was promptly reported when some of the pills turned up missing, according to a media release.

Additional investigation and assistance from school officials resulted in the arrest of school principal Christopher Scott Calhoun, 44, Chillicothe, for 2 counts of the alleged theft.

Calhoun has since been charged in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court with the alleged 2 counts of class D felony Stealing with bond initially set at $10,000 cash.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28.