Police issue nearly 500 citations during Kan. celebration

Riley County Police Department

MANHATTAN – During the 2018 celebration of “Fake Patty’s Day” on Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00 PM to Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 6:00 AM, law enforcement responded to 287 calls for service (generated by citizen complaints and not including officer-initiated calls for service). These complaints consisted of, but are not limited to, parking problems (32), welfare checks (30), disturbing the peace (27), and reckless driving (18).

During this time period, officers took (2) reports of violent crimes and filed 122 reports, not including alcohol related crime.

Police officers physically arrested 47 subjects. Crimes that caused arrests included, but are not limited to DUI (13), disorderly conduct (10), unlawful possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor (7), and possession of marijuana (2).

Police issued 494 citations for offenses that included, but are not limited to, possession of an open container of alcohol (208), possession of alcohol by a minor (54), parking issues (156), and minor obtain or purchase alcohol (33).