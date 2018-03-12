Police discontinue tip line for missing Kansas boy

SEDGWICK COUNTY Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate the disappearance of a 5-year-old Kansas boy. Police in Wichita are also working with Texas EquuSearch. The volunteer organization returned to Kansas Monday to assist in the search for Lucas Hernandez, according to the organization’s web site.

Police still need the public’s help, according to officer Charley Davidson. However, instead of calling the tip line, anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at (316)268-4407 at Crimestoppers (316) 267-2111

Davidson confirmed that they are receiving fewer tips at the number originally used that is also a number for the Emergency Operations Center. Police decided to discontinue the tip line. That number will no longer be monitored, according to Davidson.