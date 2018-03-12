Monday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) – March Madness will provide a three-week break from the troubling headlines that have consumed college basketball this season. Virginia, Villanova, Kansas and Xavier are the four No. 1 seeds. All four have been caught up in allegations of rule-breaking that have topped the headlines in 2017-18 through various news reports and investigations.

UNDATED (AP) – The No. 1 seeds in this year’s NCAA Tournament should remember the Alamo. The last time all four No. 1 seeds made it to the Final Four was 10 years ago – when the NCAA Tournament last wrapped up in San Antonio. The No. 1 seeds this year are Kansas, Villanova, Virginia and Xavier. The Big 12 champion Jayhawks were one of those No. 1 seeds at the Alamodome in 2008, and that was the last time coach Bill Self’s team won a national championship.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Kansas, Duke and Michigan State are the top three seeds in the NCAA Midwest Region. The blue-blood programs have combined for 271 wins in 118 tournament appearances, 39 Final Fours and 10 national championships. The Jayhawks open in Wichita, Kansas, with a Thursday game against Penn. Duke plays Iona on Thursday in Pittsburgh. The Spartans meet Bucknell in Detroit. The four teams advancing to the regional semifinals will meet at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on March 23.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas coach Bill Self is optimistic that big man Udoka Azubuike will be available when the top-seeded Jayhawks open the NCAA Tournament against No. 16 seed Penn on Thursday. The 7-foot sophomore hurt a ligament in his left knee on Tuesday. That sidelined him for the ninth-ranked Jayhawks’ run to the Big 12 Tournament title.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have signed star cornerback Richard Sherman to a three-year deal, two days after being released by the rival Seattle Seahawks. The deal reportedly is worth up to $39.15 million. Sherman played an integral role in the fierce NFC West rivalry between Seattle and San Francisco earlier this decade. With the Seahawks retooling their defense, he became expendable.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) – Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that free agent ace Jake Arrieta and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a three-year deal. The package is worth a reported $75 million. The 32-year-old righty was among several top free agents didn’t get a deal for six or seven years in a changing free-agent market. Arrieta won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Cubs and helped them win the World Series the next season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Golden State Warriors dropped their second in a row yesterday as Karl-Anthony Towns delivered 31 points and 16 rebounds in Minnesota’s 109-103 win over the defending NBA champs. Andrew Wiggins added 23 points for the Timberwolves, who lost twice on the road to the defending champion Warriors earlier this season by a combined 37 points. Golden State dropped its second straight despite Kevin Durant’s 39 points and 12 boards.

UNDATED (AP) – The Indiana Pacers have taken over first place in the NBA’s Central Division, a half-game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Victor Oladipo scored 27 points and Myles Turner added 19 with a team-high 10 rebounds in Indiana’s fifth win in six games, 99-97 at Boston. Julius Randle hit for 36 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Lakers handed the Cavaliers their fourth loss in six games, 127-113.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Gary Clark’s free throw with 4.3 seconds remaining allowed eighth-ranked Cincinnati to escape with a 56-55 triumph over No. 25 Houston in the American Athletic Conference title game. Clark finished with 20 points for the Bearcats, who rallied by holding the Cougars to 20 percent shooting and 18 points in the second half. The Bearcats hadn’t won a conference tournament championship since gaining the Conference USA crown in 2004.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points to lead Kentucky to its fourth straight SEC tournament crown, 77-72 over No. 13 Tennessee. Gilgeous-Alexander was 10 of 16 from the field and added seven rebounds to help the Wildcats claim their 31st conference tournament title. Kevin Knox added 18 points and Quade Green had 10 for Kentucky.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) – Paul Casey fired a 6-under 65 to close out a one-stroke win over Woods and Patrick Reed in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook. Casey ran off three straight birdies early on the back nine to take the lead before closing with tough pars for a 10-under total and his first PGA victory since the 2009 Houston Open. Woods charged up the record crowd with a birdie putt from just inside 45 feet on the 17th hole to get within one shot, but his long birdie attempt on 18 was 2 feet short.

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Kevin Harvick earned his third consecutive Cup Series victory by holding off Kyle Busch for his record-extending ninth win at ISM Raceway near Phoenix. Harvick took the lead with 22 laps left and got in front of Busch on the last series of pit stops on the mile oval. Chase Elliott was third, followed by Denny Hamlin and pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (8) Cincinnati 56 (21) Houston 55

Final Kentucky 77 (13) Tennessee 72

Final Davidson 58 (25) Rhode Island 57

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 7 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Detroit 6 Atlanta 3

Final Pittsburgh 5 Toronto 0

Final Houston 5 N-Y Mets 2

Final Oakland 7 Chi Cubs 2

Final Milwaukee 5 Cleveland 4

Final Chi White Sox 6 Arizona 5

Final Cincinnati 6 Seattle 5

Final Baltimore 4 Philadelphia 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 6 Tampa Bay 5

Final Baltimore 7 Boston 3

Final Cleveland 3 Kansas City 1

Final L-A Angels 4 Texas 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 4 Washington 3

Final L-A Dodgers 13 Colorado 7

Final San Francisco 5 San Diego 4