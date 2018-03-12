Dateline: Odin, Kansas

Mildred Gertrude Reif, 86, passed away March 10, 2018, at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in Wichita, KS. She was born on November 7, 1931, at St. Rose Hospital in Great Bend, to John J. and Judith (Mater) Schneider.

On August 30, 1950, she married Steve Reif at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Olmitz. After the wedding, they settled on a farm near Odin, where they lived their entire married life of over 67 years.

A lifetime resident of Barton County, she was a homemaker. She loved music and going to dances with Steve. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening and was an active partner on the farm. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Ann’s Altar Society of Odin.

Mildred was a 1949 graduate of Great Bend High School.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; four children, Melvin and wife Sammie Reif of Ellinwood, Raymond and wife Anne Reif and Janet and husband Gary Rapp of Great Bend, Theresa and husband Patrick Trapp of Hays; six grandchildren, Marci and husband Jason Elliott, Sarah and husband Tony Schmieg, Katie and husband Jason Beach, Emily Reif, Cole and wife Regan Reif, and Travis and wife Katrina Rapp; eight great-grandchildren, Brendan Elliott, Avery Elliott, Kylie Schmieg, Alexis Schmieg, Tanner Beach, Anna Beach, Sophie Arunski, and Fitz Reif; and one sister, Delores and husband Leo Frenzl of Great Bend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Martin Schneider; and one sister, Marie Demel.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. and Vigil and Rosary at 7p.m. Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Odin, Kansas, celebrated by Father Terrence Klein. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Cemetery Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.