MARCH 12, 2018

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON SHORT WIDE, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU, RADIAL TRACTOR TIRES 20.8/42 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 6′ STEP LADDER, 5′ WOOD STEP LADDER, HP PRINTER W/EXTRAS. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 2012 CHEVY EQUINOX LTZ FULLY LOADED. 797-0059

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, EGGS, COCKATIELS. 792-7074

WANTED: ROOMATE. 3 BEDROOM HOUSE W/GARAGE. 202-0569

FOR SALE: JOHN DEERE 2280 SWATHER FOR PARTS. WANTED: 15″ TIRES FOR A TRAILER. 285-5398

FOR SALE: 1982 GMC “JIMMY” W/WINCH & MORE. 282-4583

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL ELECTRIC RANGE (ALMOND) CORDLESS PHONE W/ANSWERING MACHINE, 2 PHONES. 786-6996

FOR SALE: HUSQVARNA RIDING MOWER 42″ WANTED: LAWNMOWERS W/0 TURN. 785-650-9721

FOR SALE: STORM DOOR 32X80 FREE: FREE: QUEEN BOX SPRING & MATTRESS. 617-5603

FOR SALE: FIREWOOD. WANTED: WESTERN SHIRTS. 282-8079 OR 797-8057

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 265/65/18, ALICE MODEL C TRACTOR. 785-650-1707

FOR SALE: GRILL GUARDS (FORD & DODGE) 793-0438

WANTED: GRASS AERATOR, 12 ROUND BALE DUMPING TRAILER W/TANDEM AXLES, LARGE BALES OF FEED OR GRASS. 617-3944

FOR SALE: FARM TRUCK BED FOR PARTS, NEW HOLLAND BALER, NEW HOLLAND HAY RAKE. 285-5152

FOR SALE: 9′ TRAILER FRAME. 639-2934

FOR SALE: 2 TIRES 215/70/15 617-6052

FREE: 31X36 MIRROR. 564-3247

FOR SALE: 2003 CHEVY TAHOE 4WD, 1997 CHEVY 3/4 TON PU, 1997 CHEVY S10 BLAZER (NO TITLE). 617-8267

WANTED: SUV W/3RD ROW SEATING. 791-8520 639-4670

FOR SALE: 90# BOAR PIG. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: VINTAGE REFRIGERATOR, VINTAGE ELECTRIC RANGE. 727-1310

FOR SALE: GEORGE FORMAN INDOOR/OUTDOOR ELECTRIC GRILL W/PEDESTAL. THE GRILL WAS USED ONLY ONCE. THE ASKING PRICE IS $50.00. FOR DETAILS PLEASE CALL: 617-7389 IF NO ANSWER PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE.

TOWN & COUNTRY SUPERMARKET IS OFFERING DIGITAL COUPONS. AS AN INTRODUCTORY OFFER WE WILL GIVE YOU $5.00 OFF ANY ORDER OVER $25.00. ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS DOWNLOAD OUR APP, TOWN & COUNTRY KANSAS ON YOUR CELL PHONE AND START RECEIVING SAVINGS AND BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEEKLY AD THAT’S ALSO IN THE APP. TOWN & COUNTRY SUPERMARKET IN HOISINGTON.

FOUND: AN ITEM FROM A SEMI. 2’ LONG POSSIBLY A JACK STAND. AND IT WAS FOUND NORTH OF ELLINWOOD ON THE BLACKTOP. PLEASE CALL: 617-6328

