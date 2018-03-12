Great Bend–Karlyn “Koggi” Sullivan, 82, peacefully passed away Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Cherry Village Care Home in Great Bend. She was born February 11, 1936 in Hays the daughter of Carl and Lillian (Anderson) Hickey. She was united in marriage to Russell Dale Sullivan on July 29, 1954 in Duncan, Ok. He preceded her in death July 11, 1990.

Karlyn was a lifetime Great Bend resident. She was a lifetime member of the PTA. She was an avid sports fan and loved animals. Her grandkids loved to call her “Koggi” and she loved being with her grandkids.

Survivors include her daughters Kim Shelton and her husband William of Dallas, TX, Kelli Bayless Cummings and Kayci Harris and her husband Bob all of Great Bend; grandchildren Austin Shelton (Tracy), Amy (Evan) Symank, Chris (Devyn) Shelton, Tyler Shelton, Logan (Lakin) Bayless, Wyatt Bayless (Kenzie), Dane (Anna) Harris, Matthew Harris and Rachel Harris; great grandchildren Scarlett, Archer, Ethan, Alex, Sophia, Owen and Elliott. She was preceded in death by brother Jeffrey Hickey.

Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 13, 2018 with Rev Dale McKinney officiating, Visitation will be 1:00 to 9:00 pm Monday March 12, 2018 with family present 6-8P.M. to greet friends, all at Bryant Funeral Home. Interment will be at Great Bend Cemetery.

Memorials have been established with the St Jude Children Hospital or the Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

