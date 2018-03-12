Kansas man sentenced for child sex crimes

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man who entered a plea for two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child was sentenced Monday to 21 years in prison by District Judge Joe McCarville.

Twenty-two-year-old Adam Miller of Hutchinson entered the plea for inappropriate contact with two children, ages 11 and 14, in 2016.

Technically, one of the charges fell under Jessica’s Law, meaning he could have received a 25-year-to-life sentence. However, District Attorney Keith Schroeder agreed to recommend Miller be sentenced to a lesser level one felony — meaning no life sentence.

Miller was also convicted of a sexual assault in Jackson County (Missouri) and was given 10 years in that case, but it will run concurrent to the Reno County case. He was also suspected in a case in Sedgwick County, but officials there decided not to file charges because of him entering a plea in the Reno County case.

None of the victims had to testify. District Attorney Keith Schroeder says everyone is happy.