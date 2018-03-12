Kans for Kids helping to ease the financial burdens for families battling cancer

As the 8th Annual Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Radiothon is scheduled for March 23, co-directors of the non-profit organization Duane and Debbie Reif reflect on the often forgotten expenses that families in need incur. Kans for Kids provides funding for families in Barton, Russell, and Rice counties with children who are living with cancer.

Debbie Reif says expenses for the families go far beyond medical bills.

Debbie Reif Audio

Kans for Kids currently offers matching funds in Russell County and Rice County for any fundraisers established for the children battling cancer in those counties. Laydn Hinderliter, from Chase, was a big reason why Kans for Kids expanded to Rice County last fall.

Debbie Reif Audio

The 2018 Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Radiothon is Friday, March 23 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. simulcast on all four Eagle Radio and Hull Broadcasting stations (1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM, 100.7 Eagle Country, Hits 106.9, and B104.3 The Point). Listeners will have a chance to call in to pledge their donations.