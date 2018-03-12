Eagle Communications employees earn awards at conference

Two veteran employees of Eagle Media Center in Great Bend brought home top awards during their annual sales conference in Topeka.

Scott Donovan earned the Lead Eagle & Market Leader Award, while Stacie Immenschuh was recognized with the 100/0 Individual Performance Award.

Twenty-eight radio stations in Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska were represented at the Eagle Communications conference.

This is the 13th consecutive Market Leader award for Donovan, representing local radio sales. The Lead Eagle recognition indicates he also is number one in the company in this category. Donovan is director of sales, program director and the morning deejay at KHOK 100.7 Eagle Country.

“All of this started because the late Bob Schmidt, who founded our company, believed in me when I was a 19-year-old kid. That was 35 years ago,” Donovan said. “He taught me a lot and gave me a chance. I couldn’t have earned these awards without his guidance over the years.”

Donovan also noted that Schmidt’s legacy is living on through Gary Shorman, the current president and chief executive officer.

“Gary offers an environment that encourages people to grow in our employee-owned company,” Donovan commented. “In addition, we keep up with the latest in technology on behalf of our listeners.”

Donovan was the 2002 chairman of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters and currently serves on the KAB Foundation Board. He has received 28 KAB awards for production, programs and promotions. He recently received the 2017 KAB Sonny Slater Award for Community Service.

Locally, he is board president of both Sunflower Diversified Services and Central Kansas CASA. In addition, he is a board member or member of a dozen other community organizations and volunteers as emcee for many local fundraising events every year.

The 100/0 award that Immenschuh earned is given to employees who represent the principle of “taking 100 percent responsibility for themselves and our company, and having zero excuses for not giving the best service with every customer interaction.”

Immenschuh, traffic director/business manager, was the only person in the company to receive this award. She has been at the Eagle Media Center in Great Bend for 18 years.

“Stacie … fully embraces the 100/0 principle,” according to the award nomination form. “Her work is complete and always accurate. Stacie is double-checking daily with sales people and production talent to make sure all the ads are ready for the next day.

“She is far too gracious in accepting (late) orders and finding a way to place the ads on the log. Her month-end reporting is consistently on time, if not early … ”

Immenschuh said she is “proud to be part of Eagle Communications.”

“These recent recognitions let our listeners and advertisers know they can count on us to offer professional service in a friendly atmosphere.”