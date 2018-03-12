Cop Shop (3/9 – 3/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/10)
Fire
At 7:30 p.m. a fire was reported in Pawnee Rock.
3/11
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 5:13 p.m. a burglary was reported at 439 NW 10 Avenue.
Gas Leak / Spill
At 11:24 p.m. a chemical leak at Gressel Oil Field at 214 Patton Road was reported.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/9)
Traumatic Injuries
At 3:19 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 318 Firethorn Street.
Criminal Damage
At 3:46 a.m. Jaime Baldwin reported someone throwing a rock through a window at her residence at 2815 Broadway Avenue. Total loss was $800.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 1:38 p.m. theft of items from her vehicle was reported at 1409 Williams Street.
At 2:30 p.m. theft of medication was reported at 1516 16th Street.
Theft
At 2:42 p.m. theft of a bicycle was reported at 2801 Meadowlark Ln.
Traumatic Injuries
At 4:52 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2807 Gano Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 5:48 p.m. a theft of a wallet from a vehicle was reported at 1618 Jefferson Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 6 p.m. Alisha Myers was arrested in the 900 block of Heizer Street for a warrant.
Criminal Damage
At 6:18 p.m. an officer located two street signs that had been spray painted on at 19th Street & Jackson Street.
3/10
Warrant Arrest
At 12:18 p.m. Eric Buckley was arrested for a BTCO warrant at BTCO warrant at Broadway & Jackson.
Theft
At 2:17 p.m. a theft by deception was reported at Parts Inc, 2538 10th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:44 p.m. an accident was reported at 3929 10th Street.
Disturbance
At 5:40 p.m. reports of Nicholas Hixson hitting subjects with a chair and a pipe and also breaking a window of a vehicle were made at 2721 Forest Avenue. Hixson was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal damage.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 5:57 p.m. theft of items from his vehicle was reported at 1513 Stone Street.
Breathing Problems
At 11:35 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.
3/11
Back Pain
At 12:48 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1411 Sherman Street.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 1:41 a.m. theft of items from his vehicle at 1300 Stone Street was reported.
Chase All Units Standby
At 3:22 a.m. an attempted vehicle stop for speeding was attempted at 1500 2nd Street. The vehicle failed to stop, pursuit was terminated, the vehicle was located abandoned in Heizer Park and impounded.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:54 a.m. an accident was reported at 700 Heizer Street.
Theft
At 6:15 a.m. theft of a 2001 green and gold pickup was reported at 1706 Morphy. Vehicle was entered in NCIC.
At 1:36 p.m. theft of a small dog was reported at 1022 Van Buren Street.
Stroke
At 3:33 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1427 12th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:13 p.m. a hit and run was reported at 11th Street & Washington Street.
Criminal Damage
At 6:07 p.m. a report of someone slashing her tires was made at 1706 Williams Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 7:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Frey Street.
Sick Person
At 9:20 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1014 Morphy Street.