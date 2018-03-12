Cop Shop (3/9 – 3/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/10)

Fire

At 7:30 p.m. a fire was reported in Pawnee Rock.

3/11

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:13 p.m. a burglary was reported at 439 NW 10 Avenue.

Gas Leak / Spill

At 11:24 p.m. a chemical leak at Gressel Oil Field at 214 Patton Road was reported.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/9)

Traumatic Injuries

At 3:19 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 318 Firethorn Street.

Criminal Damage

At 3:46 a.m. Jaime Baldwin reported someone throwing a rock through a window at her residence at 2815 Broadway Avenue. Total loss was $800.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:38 p.m. theft of items from her vehicle was reported at 1409 Williams Street.

At 2:30 p.m. theft of medication was reported at 1516 16th Street.

Theft

At 2:42 p.m. theft of a bicycle was reported at 2801 Meadowlark Ln.

Traumatic Injuries

At 4:52 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2807 Gano Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:48 p.m. a theft of a wallet from a vehicle was reported at 1618 Jefferson Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 6 p.m. Alisha Myers was arrested in the 900 block of Heizer Street for a warrant.

Criminal Damage

At 6:18 p.m. an officer located two street signs that had been spray painted on at 19th Street & Jackson Street.

3/10

Warrant Arrest

At 12:18 p.m. Eric Buckley was arrested for a BTCO warrant at BTCO warrant at Broadway & Jackson.

Theft

At 2:17 p.m. a theft by deception was reported at Parts Inc, 2538 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:44 p.m. an accident was reported at 3929 10th Street.

Disturbance

At 5:40 p.m. reports of Nicholas Hixson hitting subjects with a chair and a pipe and also breaking a window of a vehicle were made at 2721 Forest Avenue. Hixson was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal damage.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 5:57 p.m. theft of items from his vehicle was reported at 1513 Stone Street.

Breathing Problems

At 11:35 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.

3/11

Back Pain

At 12:48 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1411 Sherman Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 1:41 a.m. theft of items from his vehicle at 1300 Stone Street was reported.

Chase All Units Standby

At 3:22 a.m. an attempted vehicle stop for speeding was attempted at 1500 2nd Street. The vehicle failed to stop, pursuit was terminated, the vehicle was located abandoned in Heizer Park and impounded.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:54 a.m. an accident was reported at 700 Heizer Street.

Theft

At 6:15 a.m. theft of a 2001 green and gold pickup was reported at 1706 Morphy. Vehicle was entered in NCIC.

At 1:36 p.m. theft of a small dog was reported at 1022 Van Buren Street.

Stroke

At 3:33 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1427 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:13 p.m. a hit and run was reported at 11th Street & Washington Street.

Criminal Damage

At 6:07 p.m. a report of someone slashing her tires was made at 1706 Williams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Frey Street.

Sick Person

At 9:20 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1014 Morphy Street.