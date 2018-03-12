Community to honor slain Missouri officer Monday

HENRY COUNTY —Residents held a Candlelight Vigil Sunday at the Henry County Courthouse grounds in Clinton, Missouri to honor officer Christopher Ryan Morton.

Morton was shot and killed and two others officers were wounded after they had been sent to the wrong house following a 911 call on March 6.

The three Clinton officers went inside the home to determine if criminal activity was occurring and James Waters was in the residence and shot them, according to police. It’s not clear if Waters, 37, was living there.

The funeral for Officer Morton will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 12, Benson Center, Clinton, Mo.

It is anticipated there will be some 1,000 law enforcement and public safety vehicles in the funeral procession from Clinton to Knob Noster, Missouri. Les Kerr of the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team says they will use the same route in Clinton as that of the funeral procession of Officer Gary Michael in August, 2017.