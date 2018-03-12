Burn ban in effect for Barton County

Barton County Commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to establish a temporary burn ban in the County effective at noon on Monday, March 12.

Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller requested the burn ban be put in place after communicating with area Fire Chiefs that included Claflin Fire Chief Doug Hubbard.

Doug Hubbard Audio

Amy Miller echoed Hubbard’s statement, saying the resolution will still allow for needed agricultural burning if approved by the fire chief in that jurisdiction.

Amy Miller Audio

According to the National Weather Service, there has been no measurable moisture over the past 14 days across much of the state.

The Kansas Forest Service is already predicting critical fire weather conditions on Wednesday and Thursday of this week with elevated fire conditions present on Friday and Saturday and then back to critical on Sunday.



Press Release from Barton County…

On March 12, 2018, the Barton County Commission signed a resolution establishing a temporary burn ban for Barton County. This resolution states that due to extremely dry weather conditions an imminent threat of fire is affecting Barton County. Effective at 12:01 p.m. on March 12, 2018, all outdoor open burning is prohibited in the rural areas of Barton County.

Agricultural burning for crop and pasture management practices may be exempted from this order only upon issuance of a written permit by the Fire Chief having jurisdiction of the area where the burning is to take place. Any questions concerning local burning, should be directed to the appropriate Fire Chief. The fire chief may or may not issue an agricultural burning permit.

Violation of this burn ban resolution result in fines of up to $1,000.

This temporary burn ban is in effect until such time as the Barton County Board of County Commissioners vote to rescind the resolution.