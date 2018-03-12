Big 12 Sends 90% of Teams to Postseason

big12sports.com – For the first time in Conference history, the Big 12 will send 90 percent of its men’s basketball teams to postseason play with seven in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and two in the National Invitation Tournament. The Big 12 is the first league since at least 1996-97 to accomplish this feat.

No. 1 seed Kansas earned the Big 12’s automatic berth to the NCAA field after winning the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship. The Jayhawks will be joined by No. 3 seed Texas Tech, No. 5 seed West Virginia, No. 6 seed TCU, No. 9 seed Kansas State, No. 10 seed Oklahoma and No. 10 seed Texas.

Baylor and Oklahoma State will compete in the NIT. The Big 12 is the defending champion of the event after TCU won the 2017 title.

The Big 12 leads the nation with 70 percent of teams in the NCAA Championship. It marks the fifth time (2010, 2014, 2015, 2016) in Conference history that the league has had seven NCAA bids and the fourth since the Big 12 became a 10-member league in 2011-12.

Big 12 Teams in the NCAA Championship

Midwest Regional

No. 1 Kansas (47th appearance) vs. No. 16 Penn (Wichita)

No. 6 TCU (8th appearance) vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Syracuse (Detroit)

No. 10 Oklahoma (31st appearance) vs. No. 7 Rhode Island (Pittsburgh)

East Regional

No. 3 Texas Tech (16th appearance) vs. No. 14 SFA (Dallas)

No. 5 West Virginia (29th appearance) vs. No. 12 Murray State (San Diego)

South Regional

No. 9 Kansas State (30th appearance) vs. No. 8 Creighton (Charlotte)

No. 10 Texas (34th appearance) vs. No. 7 Nevada (Nashville)

Big 12 Teams in the NIT

Wagner at Baylor (6th appearance)

Florida Gulf Coast at Oklahoma State (12th appearance)