Barton men’s basketball team heading to the National Tournament

The Barton Community College men’s basketball was selected to play in the National Junior College Athletic Association National Tournament.

The Cougars, ranked #19 in the country, received one of eight at-large bids for the field of 24 teams. Barton (27-6) finished tied for second in the Jayhawk Conference and will face Tyler Junior College (TX) on Monday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, KS.

This will be Barton’s first trip to the National Tournament since 2001. Coffeyville and Hutchinson from the Jayhawk Conference are also in the 2018 field.

The broadcast will air on 104.3 FM and streamed online at greatbendpost.com.

Coach Craig Fletchall joined the Sports Day show on 1590 KVGB shortly after the announcement. Listen to the interview here…