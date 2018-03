Sunday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 54. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 54. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 26. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.