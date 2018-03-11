Sunday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Devonte Graham piled up 18 points and 13 assists, Silvio De Sousa came up big in place of Udoka Azubuike and ninth-ranked Kansas beat No. 18 West Virginia 81-70 in the Big 12 Tournament title game. Daxter Miles Jr. had 25 points and Jevon Carter had 17 points and nine assists for West Virginia.

NEW YORK (AP) – Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Bonifacio was banned after a positive test for Boldenone. The ban will begin on opening day. The 24-year-old Bonifacio made his major league debut last season, hitting .255 with 17 home runs and 40 RBIs in 113 games.

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) – Mike Moustakas is back with the Royals after a slow free agent market. He set the franchise record with 38 home runs last year, but a multiyear mega-million dollar deal never developed. The Royals signed him to a one-year $6.5 million contract. He nixed a $17.4 million qualifying offer last November.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Rob Gray scored 33 points and had a key steal as No. 21 Houston held off No. 11 Wichita State 77-74 in an American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal. With the Cougars trailing 74-73, Gray intercepted a pass near midcourt and drove to the basket, handing off to Galen Robinson for a layup with 1:27 remaining. Robinson then intercepted an in-bounds pass with 5 seconds left. A foul by the Shockers sent Gray to the free-throw line. He hit two with 5 seconds remaining to clinch the win.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) – Kyle Guy scored 16 points and Devon Hall added 15 as the top-ranked Virginia Cavaliers beat No. 12 North Carolina 71-63 in the ACC championship game. Tyler Jerome contributed 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for Virginia, which improved to 31-2 and locked up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It’s the third ACC tournament title for the Cavaliers, and their second since 2014.

NEW YORK (AP) – Second-ranked Villanova went into overtime before claiming the Big East crown with a 76-66 win against Providence. Mikal Bridges scored 25 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the extra session. Jalen Brunson tied a career-high with 31 points and hit a pair of tying free throws before the Friars missed a last-gasp shot at the buzzer to send Providence to its third straight overtime.

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Deandre Ayton was outstanding for the second straight night as 15th-ranked Arizona knocked off Southern California, 75-61 to take the Pac-12 Tournament. Ayton poured in 32 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, giving him 64 points and 32 boards over the final two games of the tourney. He made 14 of 20 shots from the floor and all four of his free throws to lead Arizona to its 27th victory and ninth Pac-12 title.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) – Canadian rookie Corey Conners will carry the lead into the final round of the Valspar Championship, where Tiger Woods is among three players just one shot back. Conners shot a 3-under 68 that puts him minus-9 as he seeks his first PGA Tour victory, a few days after entering the tournament as an alternate. Woods tied for the lead with a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 10 en route to a 4-under 67 that puts him tied with Brandt Snedeker and Justin Rose at 8 under.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Virginia 71 (12) North Carolina 63

Final OT (2) Villanova 76 Providence 66

Final (8) Cincinnati 70 Memphis 60

Final (9) Kansas 81 (18) West Virginia 70

Final (21) Houston 77 (11) Wichita St. 74

Final (13) Tennessee 84 Arkansas 66

Final (15) Arizona 75 Southern Cal 61

Final (25) Rhode Island 90 Saint Joseph’s 87

INTERLEAGUE

Final Baltimore 13 Pittsburgh 5

Final N-Y Yankees 10 N-Y Mets 3

Final Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 3

Final Washington 2 Houston 2

Final Chi White Sox 4 Chi Cubs 4

Final San Francisco 11 L-A Angels 7

Final Cleveland 8 San Diego 8

Final Arizona 10 Kansas City 3

Final San Francisco 9 L-A Angels 8

Final Seattle 5 Cincinnati 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 6 Detroit 3

Final Texas 8 Oakland 2

Boston at Minnesota 1:05 p.m., canceled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 7 St. Louis 3

Final Atlanta 15 Pittsburgh 1

Final Milwaukee 9 Colorado 2

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Chi Cubs 5