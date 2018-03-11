Sheriff works to identify suspects in Kan. quick-change scam

GREENWOOD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a financial scam and asking the public for help to identify suspects.

On Saturday evening hours, a man and woman entered the Eastside convenience store in Eureka Kansas and went to the register to purchase a bottle of water, according to a social media report from the sheriff’s department.

The black male then proceeded to pay for the item with a $100 dollar bill.

The suspect conducted multiple exchanges of the cash with the cashier. At the conclusion of all the transactions, the suspect shortchanged Eastside by $300 dollars. This is known as a “quick change” scam.

Authorities ask that if you recognize either of the individuals contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 620-583-5568 or message them directly here.