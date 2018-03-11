Saturday State Tournament Scores

Class 1A Division I
Championship-South Gray 65, Hanover 54
Third Place-St. John 81, Centralia 49
Class 1A Division II
Championship-Northern Valley 63, Elyria Christian 52
Third Place-South Barber 74, Wallace County 41
Class 2A
Championship-Central Plains 47, Pittsburg Colgan 34
Third Place-Salina Sacred Heart 53, West Elk 44
Class 3A-Championship
Halstead 44, Phillipsburg 43
Third Place-Cheney 62, Maur Hill- Academy 35
Class 4A Division I
Championship-Bishop Miege 57, McPherson 54
Third Place-Arkansas City 57, Andover Central 55
Class 4A Division II
Championship-Topeka Hayden 65, Holcomb 57
Third Place-Andale 53, Parsons 46
Class 5A
Championship-Wichita Bishop Carroll 43, Salina Central 41, OT
Third Place-Pittsburg 58, Mill Valley 56
Class 6A
Championship-BV Northwest 51, Lawrence Free State 40
Third Place-Topeka 71, Derby 70
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 1A Division I
Championship-Hanover 48, St. Paul 26
Third Place-South Central 63, Thunder Ridge 29
Class 1A Division II
Championship-Quinter 46, Hartford 44
Third Place-Cunningham 46, Axtell 42
Class 2A
Championship-Central Plains 48, Valley Heights 32
Third Place-Olpe 69, Hill City 44
Class 3A
Championship-Garden Plain 49, Royal Valley 39
Third Place-Haven 66, Hays-TMP-Marian 52
Class 4A Division I
Championship-McPherson 62, Bishop Miege 58, OT
Third Place-KC Piper 68, Labette County 48
Class 4A Division II
Championship-Baldwin 58, Andale 57
Third Place-Hugoton 64, Marysville 43
Class 5A
Championship-St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Wichita Bishop Carroll 40
Third Place-Liberal 43, Maize 37
Class 6A
Championship-Derby 50, Olathe East 35
Third Place-Washburn Rural 47, Wichita South 39