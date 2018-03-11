Monday USD 428 Board Meeting Agenda

March 12th, 5PM
1. CALL TO ORDER …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres
1.1 Roll Call
1.2 Adoption of Agenda
1.3 Recognition of Visitors
1.4 Request to Speak Reminder
Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.
1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum
2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS / PRESENTATIONS ………. Mr. Umphres
All Conference Student Athletes
GBHS Activities Director David Meter will be present to introduce the Great Bend High School’s All Conference Student Athletes and state placers for high school winter athletic programs.
3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS …………………………………… Mr. Umphres
None
4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres
Board Members’ Comments
USD 428 Education Foundation
Written Communications / Correspondence
5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS
A. Science Graduation Requirements ……………………………………. Mr. Umphres
In February, the board was presented with information regarding
science requirements for graduation to ensure students are taking a
wide array of science credits.
6. NEW BUSINESS
A. Approval to Release bid for Flooring (Eisenhower/Park) ……. Mr. Umphres
B. GBMS North Gymnasium Seating …………………………………… Mr. Umphres
Quotes for updated bleachers that provide greater seating capacity with safe
mechanisms have been received. Mr. Thexton will provide details and
recommend approval to purchase.
C. GBHS Roof Specifications ……………………………………………… Mr. Umphres
Roof specifications are available for review by board members. The
administration recommends approval of the roof specifications as well as
approval to release bid requests to contractors for a summer 2018 project.
D. First Reading- Science Adoption Presentations ………………….. Mr. Umphres
Teachers from the Elementary and Secondary Science committees will
present their recommendation for resources for the district to adopt for
Science. This is the culmination of 2 years worth of work including piloting
all of these materials.
K-6 Science Adoption Presentation
9-12 Science Adoption Presentation
Update on MS Science Adoption
7. ARCHITECT GOAL SETTING ………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres
8. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT……………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp
A. Update on Secondary ELA Adoption:
The high school and middle school have selected two resources to review
more in depth for potential piloting for next year. Elementary Science and
High School Science will be bringing their recommendation to the Board in
March. Middle School Science is a little behind because the curriculum
they wanted to pilot was not available until last week. 7-12 English
Language Arts (ELA) adoption is just beginning. They will bring a pilot
request to the board by April or May.
B. State Assessments in USD 428:
State Assessments begin tomorrow for the general assessments for all tested
grade levels. The KELPA testing has gone will with little to no problems
so far. We are hopeful for an uneventful testing process. These tests are
important and do give us a measure for how our students and schools are
doing, but they are no longer the only measure for our schools.
C. 2018-2020 Professional Development direction
There is a development of a vision and direction for the next phase of our
development of the staff once we are done with the MTSS trainings that
have taken the last 3 years. We are in the preliminary stages of setting this
vision and direction.
D. Curriculum Meeting Minutes
Curriculum Steering Committee: 3/6/18
Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 3/5/18
9. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT ………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton
A. Legislative Update:
B. Calendar Update
C. Approval of Contributions
Yoga Central clients wish to donate $79 toward elementary school student
lunches.
10. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton
A. Bills and Financial Reports
11. EXECUTIVE SESSION ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres
The BOE will go into executive session.
“Mr. President, I move that the board go into executive session to
discuss an individual employee’s performance, and to discuss the
superintendent’s evaluation pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under
KOMA. The open meeting will resume at ______ in this Board of Education
meeting room.”
12. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres
A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (February 12, and February 28, 2018)
B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports
C. Personnel Report
Licensed Teacher Appointments
Ms. Stephanie Stephens, Teacher of Grade 5 at Jefferson Elementary
Mrs. Shelly Duvall, Teacher of Health/Physical Education Health and Head
Volleyball Coach at GB High School
Licensed Teacher Resignation
Mrs. Gaye Callich, Teacher of Deaf and Hard of Hearing for Barton County
Special Services
13. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres
•No School: March 19-23, 2018 – SPRING BREAK
•BOE Luncheon Meeting: Noon on Thursday March 29, 2018, at Jefferson
•IBB Meeting: 8:00 a.m., on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the District Education Center
14. ADJOURNMENT ……………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres