Monday USD 428 Board Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

March 12th, 5PM

1. CALL TO ORDER …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS / PRESENTATIONS ………. Mr. Umphres

All Conference Student Athletes

GBHS Activities Director David Meter will be present to introduce the Great Bend High School’s All Conference Student Athletes and state placers for high school winter athletic programs.

3. STAFF / STUDENT PRESENTATIONS …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

None

4. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Board Members’ Comments

USD 428 Education Foundation

Written Communications / Correspondence

5. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Science Graduation Requirements ……………………………………. Mr. Umphres

In February, the board was presented with information regarding

science requirements for graduation to ensure students are taking a

wide array of science credits.

6. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval to Release bid for Flooring (Eisenhower/Park) ……. Mr. Umphres

B. GBMS North Gymnasium Seating …………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Quotes for updated bleachers that provide greater seating capacity with safe

mechanisms have been received. Mr. Thexton will provide details and

recommend approval to purchase.

C. GBHS Roof Specifications ……………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Roof specifications are available for review by board members. The

administration recommends approval of the roof specifications as well as

approval to release bid requests to contractors for a summer 2018 project.

D. First Reading- Science Adoption Presentations ………………….. Mr. Umphres

Teachers from the Elementary and Secondary Science committees will

present their recommendation for resources for the district to adopt for

Science. This is the culmination of 2 years worth of work including piloting

all of these materials.

K-6 Science Adoption Presentation

9-12 Science Adoption Presentation

Update on MS Science Adoption

7. ARCHITECT GOAL SETTING ………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

8. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPORT……………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Popp

A. Update on Secondary ELA Adoption:

The high school and middle school have selected two resources to review

more in depth for potential piloting for next year. Elementary Science and

High School Science will be bringing their recommendation to the Board in

March. Middle School Science is a little behind because the curriculum

they wanted to pilot was not available until last week. 7-12 English

Language Arts (ELA) adoption is just beginning. They will bring a pilot

request to the board by April or May.

B. State Assessments in USD 428:

State Assessments begin tomorrow for the general assessments for all tested

grade levels. The KELPA testing has gone will with little to no problems

so far. We are hopeful for an uneventful testing process. These tests are

important and do give us a measure for how our students and schools are

doing, but they are no longer the only measure for our schools.

C. 2018-2020 Professional Development direction

There is a development of a vision and direction for the next phase of our

development of the staff once we are done with the MTSS trainings that

have taken the last 3 years. We are in the preliminary stages of setting this

vision and direction.

D. Curriculum Meeting Minutes

Curriculum Steering Committee: 3/6/18

Professional Development Council (PDC) minutes: 3/5/18

9. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT ………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Legislative Update:

B. Calendar Update

C. Approval of Contributions

Yoga Central clients wish to donate $79 toward elementary school student

lunches.

10. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION …………………………… Mr. Umphres / Mr. Thexton

A. Bills and Financial Reports

11. EXECUTIVE SESSION ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

The BOE will go into executive session.

“Mr. President, I move that the board go into executive session to

discuss an individual employee’s performance, and to discuss the

superintendent’s evaluation pursuant to non-elected personnel exception under

KOMA. The open meeting will resume at ______ in this Board of Education

meeting room.”

12. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes (February 12, and February 28, 2018)

B. Acceptance of Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report

Licensed Teacher Appointments

Ms. Stephanie Stephens, Teacher of Grade 5 at Jefferson Elementary

Mrs. Shelly Duvall, Teacher of Health/Physical Education Health and Head

Volleyball Coach at GB High School

Licensed Teacher Resignation

Mrs. Gaye Callich, Teacher of Deaf and Hard of Hearing for Barton County

Special Services

13. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………….. Mr. Umphres

•No School: March 19-23, 2018 – SPRING BREAK

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: Noon on Thursday March 29, 2018, at Jefferson

•IBB Meeting: 8:00 a.m., on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at the District Education Center

14. ADJOURNMENT ……………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres