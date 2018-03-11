Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Wings of Hope” program hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Wings of Hope organizer Joe Trimmer.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.

11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Nolan Esfield who assists Patrick Busch with the Barton Community College student food pantry. We’ll also hear from some of the students that are able to take advantage of this service.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally”

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

8P-11P Royals Baseball – Kansas City Royals vs Texas Rangers

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”