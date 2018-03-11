Man charged in KC shooting death, children in protective custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a woman on her front porch.

Police say Dimitri Tinsley has been charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and a weapons count for the fatal shooting Friday morning of 25-year-old old Ashley Roberts. Police say the shooting happened across the street from Cleveland Park near the Oak Park Southeast neighborhood.

Police say neighbors reported that Tinsley left the home in a car with the couple’s 3-year-old and 8-year-old children after the shooting. He was arrested a short time later.

Police say the children were taken into protective custody.

Court records say Tinsley told police he accidentally shot Roberts after taking a gun from her while they were arguing.