Great Bend Farmers Market vendors meeting set

Area fruit and vegetable growers, honey producers, community artists and makers of crafts, who are interested in participating in the Great Bend Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market for the 2018 season, are invited to attend a Market Vendors’ Meeting on Tuesday, April 17, 5:30 p.m., at Great Bend Events Center, Great Bend.

Vendors will be provided information about market arrangements, schedule of events, policies, application for vendors, and the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. A light supper will be provided.

All interested vendors must RSVP by Thursday, April 12, to Irma Gonzalez, Convention & Visitors Bureau at 620-792-2750.

The Great Bend Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market is sponsored by Barton County Health Department and the City of Great Bend.

For more information, contact Janel Rose, Barton County Health Department, 620-793-1902, or Irma Gonzalez, Convention & Visitors Bureau.