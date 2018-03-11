Golden Belt Humane Society battles high employee turnover

The Golden Belt Humane Society has contracts with the both the City of Great Bend and Barton County to handle animal control services. Humane Society Director Heather Acheson says the majority of the money for the shelter comes from adoptions, fundraisers, donations, and grants.

As services and animal intake numbers grow, there is a push to retain good employees. Acheson says there has been a high employee turnover rate over the past five years because of money.

Heather Acheson Audio

The City of Great Bend gave the Humane Society $6,431 each month in 2016. The contractual five percent increase awarded the shelter $6,750 per month in 2017, and is allocating $7,083 each month in 2018.

Heather Acheson Audio

The Golden Belt Humane Society’s animal intake number in 2017 was 1,147 with 1,123 animal adoptions or transfers out.