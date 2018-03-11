Extra safety coming to railroad crossing on 17th Street Terrace

The Kansas Department of Transportation receives federal funding to make upgrades to railroad crossings throughout the state. Great Bend Engineering Tech Karl Otter says KDOT has identified a crossing in Great Bend they would like to see improved.

An agreement between KDOT, Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad Company, the City of Great Bend, and the State of Kansas will install a crossing signal and flashing light cantilever type gates at the 17th Street Terrace crossing.

The City’s part of the agreement is to maintain the pavement markings and the signage for the crossing, something Otter says the City already does.

Otter noted KDOT gets involved with projects involving not only road, but railroad transportation and airports.