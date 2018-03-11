Barton Theatre Department to hold open auditions for 2nd Annual Original Playwright Series

Story by Micah Oelze – gobarton.com

The Barton Community College Theatre Department will host open auditions for its 2nd Annual Original Playwright Series 4-7 p.m. March 27 and 28 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. Auditions are open to all students, staff, faculty and community members. No experience or preparation required.

Barton Theatre Director Dr. Rick Abel said scripts are beginning to be reviewed and considered for the performance. The plays are expected to be between 20-30 minutes long. Three to four of which will be selected. Submitted plays must be original, never produced before and submitted by March 16 to Dr. Rick Abel at abelr@bartonccc.edu.

“Last year’s inaugural production was so successful that we are choosing to make this a regular part of our theatre season,” Dr. Abel said. “I am happy with this addition to our program; it fosters creative writing with our students and community.”

The production will be a one-night performance April 26 in the Fine Arts Auditorium.