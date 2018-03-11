Barton softball sweeps Pratt

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College softball team took to the road for the first time in conference play, earning a pair of game shortened victories 11-2 and 20-6 to complete the sweep at Pratt Community College.

Barton improves to 4-0 in Jayhawk conference play and 5-9 on the season while Pratt drops to 0-6 in conference play and 3-23 overall.

The Cougars step out of conference play on Sunday in hosting the junior varsity of Kansas Wesleyan University in a 1:00 p.m. first pitch before Wednesday’s return to Jayhawk play with a trip to Colby Community College.