11 Barton Baseball splits twin bill at Dodge City

bartonsports.com – The No. 11 ranked Barton Community College baseball team had their twelve game win streak snapped on Saturday as the Cougars split the final two games of the series at Dodge City Community College.

Getting a sweep of the Conquistadors on the home turf Thursday, Barton appeared headed for another sweep winning 12-3 in the opener before surrendering two ninth inning runs at Cavalier Field in a streak snapping 6-5 loss.

The result leaves Barton at 3-1 in conference play and 16-4 on the season while Dodge City sits at 2-6 in the Jayhawk and 10-8 overall.

Barton will step out of conference play on Tuesday hosting Division II receiving votes North Iowa Area Community College in a 2:00 p.m. single nine inning contest before traveling to Garden City Community College to resume conference play on Thursday.